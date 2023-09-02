Don't Race Out To Buy AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, AUB Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AUB Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of A$31.21. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, AUB Group paid out 98% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see AUB Group's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.7% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. AUB Group has delivered an average of 6.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. AUB Group is already paying out 98% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is AUB Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and AUB Group is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. AUB Group doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of AUB Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for AUB Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

