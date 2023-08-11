Don't Race Out To Buy AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase AudioCodes' shares before the 16th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.36 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that AudioCodes has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $11.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether AudioCodes has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. AudioCodes distributed an unsustainably high 125% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether AudioCodes generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 302% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since AudioCodes is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

AudioCodes does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given AudioCodes's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see AudioCodes has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly, but the company is paying out a dividend that looks unsustainably high. Companies that pay out more than they earned while growing rapidly, can find themselves short of cash in a few years when growth slows.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. AudioCodes has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Has AudioCodes got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing, despite the company paying out a concerningly high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. We struggle to see how a company paying out so much of its earnings and cash flow will be able to sustain its dividend in a downturn, or reinvest enough into its business to continue growing earnings without borrowing heavily. It's not that we think AudioCodes is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in AudioCodes despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with AudioCodes (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

