Don't Race Out To Buy B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase B&G Foods' shares before the 27th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, B&G Foods has a trailing yield of approximately 6.8% on its current stock price of US$11.11. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. B&G Foods lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If B&G Foods didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. B&G Foods was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

We'd also point out that B&G Foods issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. B&G Foods has seen its dividend decline 4.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy B&G Foods for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of B&G Foods.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of B&G Foods don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for B&G Foods (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

