Don't Race Out To Buy Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Bioventix investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.68 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£1.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bioventix stock has a trailing yield of around 3.4% on the current share price of UK£45.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bioventix's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Bioventix paid out 95% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bioventix generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 99% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

As Bioventix's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Bioventix, with earnings per share up 8.5% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing comfortably, although unfortunately the company is paying out more of its profits than we're comfortable with over the long term.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bioventix has delivered an average of 26% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Bioventix got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Bioventix is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both earnings and cash flow as dividends, although at least earnings per share are growing somewhat. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Bioventix.

So if you're still interested in Bioventix despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example - Bioventix has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

