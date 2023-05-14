Don't Race Out To Buy Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's shares before the 18th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.21 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current share price of CA$16.42. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund paid out 94% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 72% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's earnings are down 2.8% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

Final Takeaway

Is Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. What's more, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

