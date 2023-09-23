Don't Race Out To Buy British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, British American Tobacco investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.58 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£2.31 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that British American Tobacco has a trailing yield of 8.5% on the current share price of £27.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. British American Tobacco is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (50%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by British American Tobacco's 27% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, British American Tobacco has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.5% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid British American Tobacco? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of British American Tobacco don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

