Don't Race Out To Buy Bursa Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:BURSA) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bursa Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:BURSA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bursa Malaysia Berhad's shares before the 14th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.27 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bursa Malaysia Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 3.9% on the current share price of MYR6.81. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year Bursa Malaysia Berhad paid out 93% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Bursa Malaysia Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Bursa Malaysia Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Bursa Malaysia Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Bursa Malaysia Berhad's earnings have barely moved in recent times, and the company is paying out a disagreeably high percentage of its earnings; a mediocre combination. Bursa Malaysia Berhad doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

So if you're still interested in Bursa Malaysia Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Bursa Malaysia Berhad and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

