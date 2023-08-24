Don't Race Out To Buy CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase CEKD Berhad's shares before the 29th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.0075 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.02 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that CEKD Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of MYR0.465. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 77% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out an unsustainably high 229% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

CEKD Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

CEKD Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to CEKD Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. CEKD Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 9.7% a year over the previous three years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Given that CEKD Berhad has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is CEKD Berhad worth buying for its dividend? CEKD Berhad had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of CEKD Berhad.

So if you're still interested in CEKD Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CEKD Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

