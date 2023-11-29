Don't Race Out To Buy Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Celcomdigi Berhad's shares before the 4th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.033 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.12 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Celcomdigi Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of MYR4.13. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Celcomdigi Berhad paid out 122% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Celcomdigi Berhad fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Celcomdigi Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 12% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Celcomdigi Berhad has seen its dividend decline 4.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Has Celcomdigi Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 122% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Celcomdigi Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Celcomdigi Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

