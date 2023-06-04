Don't Race Out To Buy Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Develop North's shares before the 8th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.04 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Develop North has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of £0.815. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Develop North paid out a disturbingly high 210% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Develop North's earnings per share have dropped 14% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Develop North has seen its dividend decline 6.5% per annum on average over the past six years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Has Develop North got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Develop North is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Develop North. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Develop North (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

