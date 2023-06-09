Don't Race Out To Buy Hawesko Holding SE (ETR:HAW) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Hawesko Holding SE (ETR:HAW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Hawesko Holding's shares before the 13th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.90 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €2.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hawesko Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 5.6% on the current share price of €44.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Hawesko Holding has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hawesko Holding paid out more than half (74%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hawesko Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 250% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Hawesko Holding is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

While Hawesko Holding's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Hawesko Holding's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hawesko Holding, with earnings per share up 4.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hawesko Holding has delivered 4.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Hawesko Holding worth buying for its dividend? Hawesko Holding is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 250% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that being said, if you're still considering Hawesko Holding as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Hawesko Holding and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

