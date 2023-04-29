Don't Race Out To Buy Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Hiscox investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.36 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hiscox has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of £11.82. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Hiscox paid out 297% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Hiscox's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hiscox has seen its dividend decline 0.6% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Has Hiscox got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Hiscox's earnings have barely moved in recent times, and the company is paying out a disagreeably high percentage of its earnings; a mediocre combination. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Hiscox don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Hiscox has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

