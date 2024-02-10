Don't Race Out To Buy The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase J. M. Smucker's shares before the 15th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, J. M. Smucker has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of US$127.90. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether J. M. Smucker has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. J. M. Smucker paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. J. M. Smucker was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. J. M. Smucker has delivered 7.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is J. M. Smucker an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in J. M. Smucker despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for J. M. Smucker (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

