Don't Race Out To Buy Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Jarvis Securities' shares on or after the 18th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.035 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.12 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Jarvis Securities has a trailing yield of 7.2% on the current share price of £1.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Jarvis Securities has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Jarvis Securities paid out 103% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Jarvis Securities earnings per share are up 6.5% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Jarvis Securities has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Jarvis Securities worth buying for its dividend? While we like that its earnings are growing somewhat, we're not enamored that it's paying out 103% of last year's earnings. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

So if you're still interested in Jarvis Securities despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Jarvis Securities and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

