Don't Race Out To Buy Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Jerash Holdings (US)'s shares before the 1st of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jerash Holdings (US) stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of $4.415. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Jerash Holdings (US) has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Jerash Holdings (US) paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Jerash Holdings (US)'s earnings per share have fallen at approximately 22% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Jerash Holdings (US) dividends are largely the same as they were four years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Final Takeaway

Has Jerash Holdings (US) got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Jerash Holdings (US) had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Jerash Holdings (US) and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

