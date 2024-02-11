Don't Race Out To Buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Johnson & Johnson's shares before the 16th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Johnson & Johnson has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of US$156.76. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Johnson & Johnson has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year Johnson & Johnson paid out 90% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Johnson & Johnson's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Johnson & Johnson has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.1% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Johnson & Johnson for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have not grown at all and Johnson & Johnson is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Johnson & Johnson as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Johnson & Johnson and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

