Don't Race Out To Buy K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase K-Bro Linen's shares on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$1.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, K-Bro Linen has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of CA$33.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether K-Bro Linen has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. K-Bro Linen paid out 136% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 101% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

As K-Bro Linen's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at K-Bro Linen, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing steadily, although a payout ratio this high suggests future growth is likely to slow, and the dividend may also be at risk of a cut if business enters a downturn.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the K-Bro Linen dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is K-Bro Linen worth buying for its dividend? The dividends are not well covered by either income or free cash flow, although at least earnings per share are slowly increasing. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with K-Bro Linen. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with K-Bro Linen and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

