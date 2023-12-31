Don't Race Out To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Keurig Dr Pepper's shares before the 4th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.86 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Keurig Dr Pepper stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $33.32. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Keurig Dr Pepper paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Keurig Dr Pepper generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (84%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Keurig Dr Pepper's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Keurig Dr Pepper has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.5% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Is Keurig Dr Pepper worth buying for its dividend? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Keurig Dr Pepper.

Although, if you're still interested in Keurig Dr Pepper and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Keurig Dr Pepper (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.