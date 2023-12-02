Don't Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Kimberly-Clark's shares on or after the 7th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.72 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kimberly-Clark has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $124.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kimberly-Clark's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Kimberly-Clark can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Kimberly-Clark

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Kimberly-Clark paid out 90% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kimberly-Clark generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 61% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Kimberly-Clark's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Kimberly-Clark's earnings are down 4.1% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kimberly-Clark has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.8% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Kimberly-Clark is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Has Kimberly-Clark got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. What's more, Kimberly-Clark is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in Kimberly-Clark despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kimberly-Clark that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.