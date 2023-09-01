Don't Race Out To Buy Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Marlin Global's shares before the 6th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.018 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.071 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Marlin Global has a trailing yield of 7.5% on the current share price of NZ$0.95. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Marlin Global has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Marlin Global paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Marlin Global's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Marlin Global's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Marlin Global? We're not overly enthused to see Marlin Global's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Marlin Global as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, Marlin Global has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

