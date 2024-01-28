Don't Race Out To Buy Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Matthews International's shares on or after the 2nd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.24 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.96 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Matthews International has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of US$34.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Matthews International paid out more than half (73%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Matthews International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 97% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

While Matthews International's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Matthews International's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Matthews International's earnings per share have dropped 18% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Matthews International has delivered an average of 9.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Matthews International for the upcoming dividend? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. It's not that we think Matthews International is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Matthews International and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Matthews International (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

