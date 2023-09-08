Don't Race Out To Buy Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Mercury NZ's shares on or after the 13th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.23 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mercury NZ has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current stock price of NZ$6.22. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Mercury NZ's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Mercury NZ can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Mercury NZ paid out a disturbingly high 293% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The company paid out 92% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Mercury NZ's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Mercury NZ's earnings per share have dropped 15% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Mercury NZ has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.0% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Mercury NZ is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Mercury NZ an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Mercury NZ is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Mercury NZ. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Mercury NZ (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

