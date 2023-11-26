Don't Race Out To Buy MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, MillerKnoll investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.75 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MillerKnoll has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $25.59. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. MillerKnoll paid out 171% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether MillerKnoll generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while MillerKnoll's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. MillerKnoll's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 27% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, MillerKnoll has increased its dividend at approximately 7.6% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. MillerKnoll is already paying out 171% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid MillerKnoll? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 171% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not that we think MillerKnoll is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering MillerKnoll as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, MillerKnoll has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

