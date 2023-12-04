Don't Race Out To Buy MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase MTAG Group Berhad's shares before the 8th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.03 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MTAG Group Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 6.4% on its current stock price of MYR0.47. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether MTAG Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 83% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 54% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that MTAG Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. MTAG Group Berhad's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 71% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, MTAG Group Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. MTAG Group Berhad is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy MTAG Group Berhad for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least MTAG Group Berhad's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not that we think MTAG Group Berhad is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with MTAG Group Berhad. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MTAG Group Berhad you should know about.

