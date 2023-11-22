Don't Race Out To Buy Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Nordstrom investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Nordstrom has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of $14.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Nordstrom's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Nordstrom paid out a disturbingly high 381% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Nordstrom fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Nordstrom's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 40% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Nordstrom's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Nordstrom? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 381% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Nordstrom and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Nordstrom that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

