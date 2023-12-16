Don't Race Out To Buy Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Oceana Group's shares on or after the 20th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is R3.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R4.35 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Oceana Group stock has a trailing yield of around 6.2% on the current share price of ZAR70.02. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Oceana Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Oceana Group is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 91% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While Oceana Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Oceana Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Oceana Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Oceana Group has delivered 3.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is Oceana Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Oceana Group is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income yet an uncomfortably high 91% of its cash flow as dividends. What's more, earnings have barely grown. Bottom line: Oceana Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Oceana Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Oceana Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

