Don't Race Out To Buy Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Singapore Technologies Engineering's shares on or after the 21st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.16 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Singapore Technologies Engineering has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of SGD3.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Singapore Technologies Engineering's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Singapore Technologies Engineering paid out 93% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Singapore Technologies Engineering paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 130%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Singapore Technologies Engineering's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Singapore Technologies Engineering's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Minimal earnings growth, combined with concerningly high payout ratios suggests that Singapore Technologies Engineering is unlikely to grow the dividend much in future, and indeed the payment could be vulnerable to a cut.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Singapore Technologies Engineering dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Singapore Technologies Engineering? Earnings per share are effectively flat, plus Singapore Technologies Engineering's dividend is not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, which is not great. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Singapore Technologies Engineering despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Singapore Technologies Engineering you should be aware of.

