Don't Race Out To Buy Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Strix Group's shares on or after the 16th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.009 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.042 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Strix Group has a trailing yield of approximately 5.9% on its current stock price of £0.698. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Strix Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Strix Group paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 35% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Strix Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Strix Group's earnings per share have dropped 15% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Strix Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Strix Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 8.3% per year on average over the past six years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Strix Group for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Strix Group from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Strix Group, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Strix Group (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

