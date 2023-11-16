Don't Race Out To Buy Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Superior Group of Companies investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Superior Group of Companies has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of $10. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Superior Group of Companies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Superior Group of Companies distributed an unsustainably high 120% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Superior Group of Companies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's good to see that while Superior Group of Companies's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Superior Group of Companies's 15% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Superior Group of Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.6% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Superior Group of Companies is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Has Superior Group of Companies got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 120% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Superior Group of Companies's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not that we think Superior Group of Companies is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Superior Group of Companies and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Be aware that Superior Group of Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

