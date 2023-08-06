Don't Race Out To Buy Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMI) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Taylor Maritime Investments' shares before the 10th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Taylor Maritime Investments stock has a trailing yield of around 8.6% on the current share price of $0.93. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Taylor Maritime Investments paid out 101% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. From this perspective, we're disturbed to see earnings per share plunged 37% over the last 12 months, and we'd wonder if the company has had some kind of major event that has skewed the calculation.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Taylor Maritime Investments has delivered an average of 6.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Taylor Maritime Investments is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Taylor Maritime Investments? Earnings per share are in decline and Taylor Maritime Investments is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Taylor Maritime Investments as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Taylor Maritime Investments (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

