Don't Race Out To Buy Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Telephone and Data Systems investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.74 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Telephone and Data Systems has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $18.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Telephone and Data Systems lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Over the last year it paid out 61% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Telephone and Data Systems reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Telephone and Data Systems has delivered 4.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is Telephone and Data Systems an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Telephone and Data Systems paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Telephone and Data Systems don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Telephone and Data Systems (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

