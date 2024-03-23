Don't Race Out To Buy Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Vail Resorts' shares on or after the 27th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$8.24 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Vail Resorts has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of US$221.50. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Vail Resorts paid out 132% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 86% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's good to see that while Vail Resorts's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Vail Resorts's 7.6% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Vail Resorts has delivered an average of 26% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Vail Resorts is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Vail Resorts an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Worse, Vail Resorts's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Vail Resorts don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Vail Resorts that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

