Don't walk, run—Score $50 off on the Fitbit Charge 5 this Prime Day only

Save on the Fitbit Charge 5, one of our favorite fitness trackers, and more health essentials during Amazon Prime Day.

If you've been looking for inspiration to get into better shape, the Amazon Prime Day price for our favorite fitness might be just what you need. Whether your workout of choice is a hike, a swim, a run or a combo of all of the above, the Fitbit Charge 5 can keep up with every activity. I've found wearing it every day has helped me move more, get better sleep and improve my overall wellness.

From $99.95 at Amazon (Save up to $50)

Named the best fitness tracker we've tested here at Reviewed, the Charge 5 keeps tabs on your steps, exercise, sleep habits and stress levels. Measuring just 1-inch wide, this tiny tracker makes it easy to monitor all your stats right from your wrist. I should know — I'm Reviewed's Health & Fitness writer.

Personally, I use the Charge 5 to help stay motivated to exercise more, get a good night's rest and keep my stress in check. I like to switch up my daily workouts between strength training, running, walking, yoga and the occasional hike, and the Charge 5 makes it easy to record every session.

It allows for up to six quick-start exercise modes so you can record a workout with the tap of a button, and you'll get to see information like your pace, heart rate and calories burned while getting your sweat on. It also has built-in GPS tracking for bikes, runs and hikes that plots your heart rate and pace on a map of your route.

For those who like to monitor their pulse while exercising, Fitbit can alert you when your heart rate jumps from one zone to the next, which I've found extremely useful during HIIT workouts.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the best fitness tracker we've tested.

Using the Charge 5 has also helped me develop — and stick to — a sleep routine, a feat that as a night owl I've found challenging in the past. In addition to tracking your time spent asleep and your sleep phases (light, deep and REM), Fitbit asks you about your normal wake time and how much sleep you'd like to get each night and creates a bedtime routine for you.

No matter your workout of choice, the Fitbit Charge 5 will keep you motivated. It's easy to use every day, provides plenty of data and will motivate you to reach your goals.

From $99.95 at Amazon (Save up to $50)

