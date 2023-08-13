'I don't want to be the bad guy': Small-town Iowa insurers face imposing huge rate hikes

Phyllis Peterson, secretary-treasurer of Lincoln Mutual Insurance Association, answers the phone in her office in Lone Tree.

LONE TREE ― First came the salesman.

He drove along the brick facades lining North Devoe Street on July 31, passed Missy’s Corner Salon, passed Farm Bureau Financial Services, passed Julie’s Fountain of Flowers. He opened a tinted glass door and stopped at the desk inside Lincoln Mutual Insurance Association, hawking watermelons.

The fruit held little interest for Phyllis Peterson, the mutual’s secretary-treasurer. Farmers frequently leave melons in the three-desk office for free. But, as has been the case for the last 39 years, Peterson welcomed the visitor.

She flipped the negotiations around. She spouted the importance of civic pride and the community connections that bind together the city of 1,400, named for the stump that used to be a full tree down the block. She convinced the man to buy a book of tickets for the coming Fall Festival.

Flowers in the window of Phyllis Peterson's office in Lone Tree, where she runs the Lincoln Mutual Insurance Association.

The event will be great. Hay bale tosses. Mechanical bull. Tractor pull. All next to where Lincoln Mutual has operated since 1947.

“I’ll have beverages,” Peterson said. “Snacks. Popsicles. Ice cream cups for the kids. Free. I’ll just give it out.”

Peterson saw little more action that afternoon. A customer stopped in to pay a bill. Another called to confront her about an insurance premium increase.

After researching the customer’s account, Peterson explained that the woman had added extra coverage this year. The woman apologized for forgetting.

Logoed fly swatters in Phyllis Peterson's office in Lone Tree.

Peterson is used to these interactions, particularly among the older customers, the ones who have relied on Lincoln Mutual for property insurance for decades.

“If you keep your calm, keep your cool, keep a level head, you can explain to people,” Peterson, 72, reflected in her office. “And they leave happy. That’s the main thing: People who are upset, you let them leave happy.”

Historic photos of downtown Lone Tree hang on a bulletin board in Phyllis Peterson's office.

Iowa's smallest firms face big rate hikes as lobbyists asks regulators to pause reinsurance law

But Peterson doesn’t know how much longer she can run the business.

She and Lincoln Mutual’s board face a tough choice this fall. The 150-year-old company’s own insurance premiums will increase by about 60% over a two-year period after historic storms blew through parts of the state. Company leaders must decide whether to pass those rate hikes on to customers, sell the business or fold.

Story continues

Lincoln Mutual and its 350 customers sit at the bottom of a chain of insurance firms, each one paying an annual fee to pass risk on to a bigger company. At the top of the chain, the world’s largest financial institutions increased insurance premiums, trying to keep up with storms that are growing stronger and more frequent, randomly inflicting billions of dollars in damage on homes, businesses and farms.

For years, Iowa dodged the hikes that burdened property owners in states like Florida and Texas. But then a derecho streaked through the state in 2020, the costliest storm in Iowa history. A second derecho struck a year later.

More: Bermuda company to acquire West Des Moines' American Equity for $4.3 billion

Convinced that the world and its rising temperatures will brew yet more of these Midwestern storms, global insurance leaders raised premiums for the region. Those hikes dropped down the insurance chain until they reached the three companies that cover Iowa county mutuals like Lincoln.

Regulators are now winding down one of the three businesses, Wisconsin Reinsurance Corp., after the company's net assets dwindled to $16 million from $61 million over five years.

More: Threats to meteorologists, like departing KCCI chief Chris Gloninger, are rare but growing

The second of those firms, Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Co., announced July 25 that it will stop reinsuring Iowa’s county mutuals at the end of the year.

Grinnell Mutual insurance is one of three larger firms that provide reinsurance to county mutuals in Iowa.

The last of those firms, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., increased premiums by 20% in 2023 and will hike rates about another 40% next year. A company spokesperson told the Des Moines Register that Grinnell Mutual will also stop covering some current customers.

Some insurance executives blame an Iowa law that requires firms to cover county mutuals with an unlimited “aggregate” ― meaning the firms must pay insurance claims without annual limits.

In a July 28 letter, a National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos. lobbyist asked Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen to stop enforcing that law. An Iowa Insurance Division spokesperson has not responded to multiple calls from the Register over the last two weeks.

Previously: Des Moines-based EMC Insurance Co. announces planned job cuts as it exits reinsurance business

Meanwhile, small-town insurance leaders don't know what to do.

“I can’t go there right now,” said Phil Norton of Winneshiek Mutual Insurance in Decorah.

“I just, I can’t say anything,” said Duff Coleman of Castle Grove Mutual Insurance in Monticello.

“We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode, to tell you the truth,” said Jim Owens of Tama County Mutual Insurance in Traer.

“Everyone is getting slaughtered,” said Brad Vollstedt of Home Mutual Insurance in Manning. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Phyllis Peterson, secretary-treasurer of Lincoln Mutual Insurance Association, in her office in Lone Tree.

Small insurance office offered a reprieve from grueling factory, cleaning jobs

Peterson did not arrive at Lincoln Mutual with a love for insurance.

She had labored in factories, making Tombstone frozen pizzas in Kansas, car parts in Iowa City and speaker systems in Wisconsin. One day in 1976, a Jehovah’s Witness knocked on her and her boyfriend’s front door. She converted to the faith and moved home to West Liberty.

There, Peterson ran errands for elderly residents and cleaned homes and businesses. But her back hurt, and she fantasized about the life of professional women. Dresses. Heels. Stockings.

When her aunt told her in 1984 that a connection at Lincoln Mutual needed was a receptionist, Peterson walked into the office to apply. She walked out with the job.

She was the mutual’s fourth employee.

“Did you see the new girl?” a man asked his friends at the gas station on Peterson’s first day.

More: More pies than people: How a town of 249 people prepared for 20,000 RAGBRAI cyclists

Word spread through the coffee ladies, the tavern regulars and the post office employees. Peterson met the farmers who stopped by every day to catch cool air and swap stories about whose crops looked best. The old men compared finances, pulling cash from their wallets to see who walked around with the biggest bills.

Lone Tree was spared Iowa derecho damage, but not the insurance premium hikes the storms brought.

Like a lot of Iowa's county mutuals, the business started in the 1800s, when farmers pooled money to cover fire and lightning damage. Lincoln Mutual's customers had stopped by the business for decades, as their parents had before them.

Peterson's boss wanted her to learn more than the customers' stories, though. He wanted her to know the business.

“I expect you to get your license,” he told her after her second week.

“I already have a driver’s license,” she responded.

He explained that Peterson was going to sell insurance, just like her co-workers. But her boss only taught her how to answer the rotary-dial phone, how to keep track of money in the hand-written ledger.

When customers stopped in, Peterson asked for help from others in the office. Rather than teach her, co-workers dealt with the customers themselves.

More: Need fresh ideas of things to do at the Iowa State Fair? We have 61

Peterson felt stressed, worried she would have to return to a factory. But slowly, she taught herself. She read policies and called employees at Grinnell Mutual, who explained insurance terms to her.

Eventually, she built relationships. About 50 family members already lived in the area. Her daughter attended school with the children of her customers. When writing letters about the Jehovah’s Witness faith to county residents, she caught herself addressing policyholders.

After becoming an adjuster, Peterson visited customers who suffered home damage during an intense windstorm in 1998 and a flood in 2003. A couple of years later, when the mutual’s manager retired, Peterson took over the business. She also opened Peterson Insurance, covering automobiles, farmland and personal liability.

Older customers still call her on windy days, just to let her know the weather looks ominous. They pay their bills in person. They ask her to check their roofs after storms.

On bad days, they come in angry. Some forget to take medication. Peterson sits with them, pats their knee.

“You need that customer care,” she said. “You need to hold them by the hand. They’re not going to be around forever. Why not make them happy, feel comfortable?”

'I don't want to be the bad guy' by increasing locals' insurance rates

The major recent Iowa storms spared Lone Tree and Lincoln Mutual. From 2013-22, the company paid about $1.2 million in reinsurance premiums, according to annual reports. The reinsurance firm needed to pay Lincoln Mutual just $6,748 in claims.

That fact doesn’t keep Lincoln Mutual’s bills flat, though. Peterson said Grinnell Mutual increased her company’s rate by 20% this year. She said the Lincoln Mutual board voted to pass along a 12% rate hike to some customers who renew their policies this September.

She doesn’t know how Lincoln Mutual can absorb a second hike in 2024. She said a Grinnell Mutual representative tried to convince her that customers will pay the increased cost.

“How do they put it?” Peterson said. “It’s stupid. It’s like, ‘Do you want better things? Don’t you want to improve your house? Don’t you want a boat? A newer car?’ So materialistic.”

She worries customers won’t understand the cause of the hikes, that they will assume she’s trying to retire to Florida with their increased premiums.

“I don’t want to be the bad guy,” she said. “I don’t want to be the one. I don’t know. I’m not personally interested in taking the money off these people.”

Neil Forbes, 56, who farms in the area, has used Lincoln Mutual for “as long as I can remember.” His mother and father were customers, too. He sat on the mutual's board at one point.

But recently, he has wondered whether he should shop around. Lone Tree High School’s former FFA instructor opened a Farm Bureau Financial Services office next to Lincoln Mutual in 2013. Forbes’ brother and children are customers. He said Peterson Insurance also raised the deductible on Forbes’ irrigator from $1,000 to $1,500 this year.

“It just kind of upset me,” Forbes said. “But I just don’t want to deal with trying to change right now. It’s kind of a hassle. But I think I will.”

Peterson said she and the board members aren’t sure what to do. They could sell the business to a bigger county mutual, hoping a firm with more customers can pass on a smaller portion of future rate hikes. She thinks a lot of small-town firms will choose that path.

Peterson said she’s tired of operating the business, of making every decision. She may sell the mutual and Peterson Insurance, taking a job with another agency where she can work fewer hours. She could tend to her tomato and onion and cucumber garden, spend more time in Bible study, write more letters to county residents.

Even if she sells, though, Peterson vows to stay around for about a year. Her regulars will need help learning how to deal with a new company. They’ll still want to hear her voice after a storm.

But she is ready to move on. She believes she can, eventually.

“People will adapt,” she said. “They’ll be OK.”

Tyler Jett is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at tjett@registermedia.com, 515-284-8215, or on Twitter at @LetsJett. He also accepts encrypted messages at tjett@proton.me.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Small-town Iowa insurers face possible closures as rate hikes mount