If you don't want to spend $300 on a Yeti cooler, check out Rtic.

Yeti coolers are some of the best coolers we’ve tested, with the caveat being their higher-than-average price tags. If you are looking for a less expensive alternative that still delivers several days of impressive cold retention, consider Rtic coolers.

Here at Reviewed, we have hands-on experience with these hard coolers: the Yeti Tundra 45 the Rtic Ultra-Light cooler. Both have a three-inch layer of cold foam insulation, but there’s over a $100 difference between them. The more expensive choice, the Yeti earned a No. 1 spot in our testing of the best coolers, keeping temperatures under a brisk 40°F for around 97 hours. The Rtic cooler isn't too far behind, offering plenty of coolness for a day in the sun.

In our tests, when filled with ice, the Rtic cooler kept internal temperature under 40°F for over three days. Considering Rtic retails for $220, and the Yeti Tundra 45 costs over $300, the slight difference in coolness retention feels like small potatoes unless gearing up for a week-long hunting trip or other similar activity.

Also, Rtic’s is 30% lighter than the average cooler, including the Yeti Tundra. Overall, the Rtic is easier to lift and is more portable, with added details like a built-in lip and rope handles for simple maneuverability.

The RITC Ultra-Light cooler has an impressive 52-quart capacity with long-lasting insulation for beverages, meats, ice and more.

For most people, the Rtic offers the best value to keep things cool for days. Plus, the Rtic cooler is much lighter and easier to cart around than the heavy-duty Yeti Tundra, making it ideal for beach days, camping trips, boat rides, and car rides.

The 52-quart Rtic cooler is also larger than the 35-quart Yeti Tundra 45, so you're getting more room with Rtic for less than the Yeti. Also, like the Yeti cooler, the Rtic hard cooler also comes in multiple colors.

If you need a durable, bear-proof cooler for hunting trips, or a multi-day fishing expedition, the Yeti Tundra 45 is a sound choice. But, unless you’re going on a long-term outdoor excursion without access to ice, the ultra-light Rtic cooler offers the best value of any hard cooler we’ve ever tested.

