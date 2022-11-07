U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

'Don't Worry Darling' is officially streaming today—sign up for HBO Max to watch

Madison Durham, Reviewed

Madison Durham, Reviewed
·2 min read

Haven't seen Don't Worry Darling? Don't worry—HBO Max announced this week that you can stream the film starting today, November 7. The much-discussed film is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and more.

Sign up for HBO Max

Don't Worry Darling performed well in its opening weekend, though critical reception was less enthusiastic—USA Today's reviewer gave the film two and a half out of four stars. If you've been waiting for a streaming release to watch the film, you can catch it on HBO Max.

Where can you watch Don't Worry Darling?

You can stream Don't Worry Darling with an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with an internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Our Flag Means Death, House of the Dragon and more.

What is Don't Worry Darling about?

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures' Don't Worry Darling is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and more.

The film follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a couple that moves to a closed community that houses the individuals working for the Victory Project. While there, Alice begins to question the life that's been laid out for her, and the facade of the community begins to fall away.

If you've been waiting to see the film, you can catch it on HBO Max on Monday, November 7.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Euphoria and Succession. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier. If you pay $14.99/month, you can access the ad-free version of the service.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure, Watchmen, Succession and Euphoria. The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Steven Universe and many more.

Sign up for HBO Max for $9.99/month

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch 'Don't Worry Darling' on HBO Max

