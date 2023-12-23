Don't worry, we won't tell them you needed this: What's open on Christmas Eve in Delaware?

Everyone has been there before − from needing one ingredient for a Christmas dish to a last-minute present for a loved one.

Many places close early on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day, but there are still few options available to those who need it in Delaware.

Christmas Eve, which falls on a Sunday this year, will still have a few stores that are open for when you're in a pinch.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Costco open on Christmas Eve?

All Costco warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.

Is Sam's Club open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, however all Sam's Club stores will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Is Target open on Christmas Eve?

Target stores will be open on Christmas Eve, however most stores will close at 8 p.m.

Store hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local store for more specific information regarding their holiday hours.

Is Trader Joe's open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, all Trader Joe's stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Eve?

Whole Foods stores will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

It is best to check with your local store for more specific information about their holiday hours.

Is Aldi open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve?

Most Aldi stores will be open on Christmas Eve with limited hours. Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Will pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, be open on Christmas Eve?

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours.

All Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and their hours

The following grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve. Hours of operation are listed for companies that provided them.

Acme: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Also open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

ALDI: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except the Farrand Drive location in Stanton, which will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Giant Food Stores: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Select stores open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas)

Lidl: Stores close at 7 p.m.

ShopRite: Stores close at 7 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wegman's: Stores close at 8 p.m.

Is the Christiana Mall open on Christmas Eve?

The Christiana Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

The best way to check if a store is open on Christmas Eve is to call and check your location's hours.

