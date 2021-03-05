The Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable, reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA, TUV Reach & made from a 3-ply, water-resistant, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world

DONY Increase Wholesale Distributor Face Mask Supply to EU, USA & the Middle East with high-quality reusable respirators

Ho Chi Minh, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the new variants of the virus that emerged as a result of viral mutations of the Coronavirus, a leading Vietnam-based garment manufacturer and global supplier of premium antibacterial cloth mask, DONY Garment Company, has announced its plan to increase supplies of its washable and reusable antibacterial cloth mask, Dony Mask, to America, European and the Middle East markets.

DONY Garment Company’s plan to increase distribution across countries in America, Europe, and beyond is part of its commitment to making sufficient distributions of its safe and reliable three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth mask.

The three layers masks, which are made from 100 percent antibacterial cotton (with nano silver technology) provide the protection needed to meet the demands of adapting to the pandemic and that of medical professionals around the world.

“We at DONY have long recognized the need to adapt to the pandemic and use our expertise to meet the needs of medical professionals around the world,” said Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of DONY Garment Company. “We’re proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with our high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing.”

Dony focuses its distributing mechanism on incorporating various business organizations through its exclusive partnership offers tailored towards the adoption of a business-to-business (B2B) marketing strategy. The Company exclusively sells its Dony Mask to organizations/companies for their employees and also to suppliers who redistribute to consumers (retail purchase).

“Our masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the EU, and the Middle East market,” Pham said. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”

The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is a safe, reliable, and certified washable and reusable cloth mask that is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth; enough to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19. The mask has passed almost all the stringent standards across countries and health institutions of the world, thus obtained certifications from CE, FDA and TUV reach.

The mask is designed to feature three layers for maximum protection (Antimicrobial Finished) from virus or bacteria, with its outer layer featuring strong water-resistant material that prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the possibilities of viral infection.

The middle layer of the mask provides filtering functions, while the inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. With a breathable and one-size-fits-all design, the Dony Mask can be used by anyone to protect one’s self from contracting the virus and as well prevent transitions from person to person, even when one is already vaccinated.

Dony Mask provides one of the highest levels of protection from viruses, especially the Coronavirus, with a 99.9% antibacterial filtration effect after several washes. Each of the masks can be sterilized with EO gas technology, to meet safety needs for medical use under the COVID19 pandemic.

“The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from Covid-19 and other viral diseases, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable,” Mr. Pham added.

Dony Mask has been supplied and sold around the world including the USA, France, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Macao Malaysia, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain.

Dony is committed to providing on-time delivery of 100% high-quality products. They provide distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships, offering free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Businesses are, therefore, offered the opportune to use their branding opportunities for their employees' use or to create merchandise for their customers or fans to buy.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

Giving away 100,000 antibacterial and anti-droplet cloth masks with a total value of over VND10.5 billion ($456,520), Dony Garment was one of the businesses that wanted to express gratitude to the United States previous support to the Vietnamese people during the pandemic.

Pham Quang Anh, director of Dony Garment, said his company had been significantly impacted by the pandemic, both in good and bad ways, so they understood what kinds of adversity other firms and people around the world face.

“At a time when the disease is spreading in other countries, including the US, we want to contribute more to the international community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have deducted 5 percent of Dony's entire revenue, from apparel to cloth masks, to the community."





About Dony Garment Company

The Dony Garment Company is a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation established in 2009. It is one of the largest manufacturers of workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing in Vietnam. In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exported it around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

For more information about Dony Mask and the company's supply policies, visit Dony Garment Company's official website at https://garment.dony.vn/profile-dony/. Or visit their YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA .





You can also have direct contact with the company's CEO, Mr. Henry Pham: +84985310123 - Email: quanganh@dony.vn





