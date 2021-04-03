Dony Offers The Best Cloth Face Mask For Canada via POD Retail Inc.: Reusable 60x, Breathable & Unisex Design

In the surge for reusable masks during COVID-19 outbreaks, Dony offers the best community cloth face mask for Canadian markets through distribution cooperation with POD Retail Inc.

Dony

Dony

Dony

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many governments recommend wearing reusable masks, and Dony Garment is one of the leading manufacturers in this field. Dony offers the best cloth face mask for Canadian markets.

Face masks are currently a compulsory accessory, but the shortage of disposable masks is a worrying trend that does not seem to revise in the foreseeable future.

That is why reusable masks are becoming a worthy alternative. They have shown superiority in many ways compared to their disposable counterparts.

High-quality Reusable Cloth Masks Are The New Trend

Eco-friendly

The primary material of disposable masks is polypropylene, which takes hundreds of years to decompose. It cannot be recycled or biodegraded and may pollute marine life and human health.

According to the UN News, around 75% of single-use masks will end up on the beaches or the landfills. Several nations have begun to face problems with the collection and disposal of masks discarded in the cities and beaches.

Since the general public is required or recommended to wear face masks, depending on the nation, the estimation of daily discarded masks is alarming.

On the contrary, cloth masks can reduce the risk of contamination and the amount of plastic wastage. Their structure consists of two or three layers of natural fabrics, usually cotton.

Cotton is a 100% biodegradable material, which means it can break down for recycling. Therefore, these masks can filter out all germs, retain their breathability and porousness, while still being environmentally friendly.

Sustainable

Disposable masks seem cheaper at first glance, but reusable ones are an economical alternative in the long run.

Users can wash and re-use a cloth face mask 50-60 times or more, depending on each brand, and they do not have to consider disposing of it. Technically speaking, they are saving up to 60 masks, hence saving money.

Story continues

Moreover, manufacturers can not provide enough disposable/surgical masks for everyone in the world. Therefore, it’s crucial to prioritize healthcare professionals, frontline workers, etc. to fulfill their demands first.

For the general public, reusable masks provide sufficient protection and prevent droplets from transmitting to other individuals and potentially infecting them. Such sustainable products should become more common in the New Normal era.

Fashionable

Many experts predicted that the pandemic will continue to be more serious for a while. The community needs to develop a habit of putting on a mask every time leaving the house. It is wise to turn face masks wearing into a hobby, or at least make it more acceptable.

Unlike single-use masks, reusable masks offer more options with patterns, prints, and colors. There are also companies providing custom cloth face masks.

The variety of designs and colorways also makes the young generation feel more interested in wearing masks. They will consider face coverings as a fashion accessory like hats or scarves.

Which Features Make Dony Masks Prominent On The Market?

Maximum Protection

Dony Garment has announced that their cloth masks comply with the CDC's guidelines for face masks for the following criteria:

The masks are made from 100% antibacterial cotton with nano silver technology. It helps a mask sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99.9% even after 60 washes (no other products reach this pinnacle yet).

They feature a triple-protective system:

The outer layer works as a water repellent coating (strong water resistance). It prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection.

The middle layer features a filter. It purifies the air from dust, fumes, unpleasant odors, pollen, and microorganisms.

The innermost layer is in charge of preventing bacteria.

The French Ministry of Armed Forces certified Dony masks with the DGA certification, meaning they can resist the SARS-CoV-2 virus to 99% at the first use (and 96% after 30 washes). This attribute emphasizes the mask's direct resistance against COVID-19.

Perfect Fit

A Dony mask comes with a nose clip and adjustable earloops. This flexible design allows it to sit firmly on the face without looseness or causing ear pain.

Also, the straps could extend 270% of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.





All-day Comfort

Dony masks are comfortable for prolonged use since they are odor-free and breathable. They contour the face, providing maximum comfort for daily use. They also encounter little to no suffocation issues, thus ideal for sports players.

Additionally, the masks are super skin-friendly and tailored to even suit those with sensitive skin. The users can rely on Dony's production quality with:

The TUV Reach Certificate for toxic chemical-free, containing cancer-free, allergy-free components, perfectly safe for long-time use.

Aseptic Inspection Certificate: guarantee for being biologically safe and germ-free.

How To Become A Partner With Dony Garment

Eco-friendly & reusable face masks, with a unisex design, are proving a hit in Canada during the COVID-19.

"Our masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market," said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

Partners will receive considerable benefits when cooperating with Dony:

Being offered a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.

Getting support from Dony's sales, media, and production team.

Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.

Being supported for papers and certificates at the request of customers.

Being under a proprietary protection policy for customers.

...

Conclusion

Reusable masks are undoubtedly the best solution to the ongoing pandemic spreading worldwide: eco-friendly, sustainable, safe, and comfortable.

Leading this wave, DONY produces High-Tech Reusable Nanofiber Face Mask to Prevent the Spread of Covid-19 for Int'l suppliers/distributors. The company is making its big step in providing high-quality face covers with excellent delivery in several regions and territories.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.

“Our customers are the most important shareholders we have as a company,” Pham said. “They are our greatest teachers and our best friends. So, we look at every transaction in that light. We want to fully stand behind every item that leaves our factory because those users deserve nothing but the highest quality of product.z

That stands true for everything we do at Dony; yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. Those people that have used our products can attest to our ability, it’s on us to ensure that trust is not broken and reward those users, and our corporate partners, to continually deliver the highest quality products at a more than reasonable price. And that is exactly what we plan to continue to do.”

About Dony Garment:

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - One of the largest garment manufacturers in Vietnam for making workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing.

In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exportation around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Dony Garment

+84985310123

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.









Attachment



