Doobie Expands Medical Marijuana Delivery Services to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie, a customer centric cannabis delivery service, announced today that it is expanding operations into Tucson, Arizona. Through partnerships with cannabis retailer, Green Med, Doobie will leverage its infrastructure and processes to provide cannabis delivery service to the medical market as an alternative way to reach their customer base.

As a relative veteran in the cannabis delivery space, Doobie provides an easy, discreet, and safe way to get cannabis delivered directly to customers. Available menus and product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com, which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone to answer any questions.

Doobie co-founder and CEO, Joseph Rubin, says, "We are excited to be expanding our reach in Arizona. This is part of the plan to grow the Doobie brand and support local markets with a turnkey delivery solution." Doobie was the first company to provide medical marijuana delivery in Missouri with their entry into the St. Louis market and now have services spanning across Missouri, California, and Arizona. Doobie co-founder Jessie Powell says, "We had a very positive response in other markets along with good learnings in how to best support medical patients. We're excited to find ways to deliver moments of happiness to our customers and give back to local communities at the same time."

Doobie is offering complimentary delivery through the end of February for medical patients in the Tucson market.

For any questions about Doobie services or the menu, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243). For press or media inquiries please contact hello@trydoobie.com. To engage with Doobie on social media visit Facebook @trydoobie and Instagram @trydoobie.

About Doobie

Doobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides easy, discreet, and safe delivery of cannabis. At Doobie, we do things a little differently, because cannabis is a little different (ok, a lot different) than it was twenty, ten, or even five years ago. It's easy to get overwhelmed — so we've done the hard work for you. Whether you have a busy schedule, or don't want to leave the house, you should still be able to get the quality products and service you deserve.

To be a great business, we believe you have to be a good one too. That's why every Doobie purchase gives back to the communities it works in. Whatever your reason for ordering Doobie — we promise we'll deliver the happiness.

