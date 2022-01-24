U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in the Greater Wilmington Area

·3 min read

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Wilmington, North Carolina. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

(PRNewsfoto/DoodyCalls)
(PRNewsfoto/DoodyCalls)

Married couple Nicole and Terry Vanecek were self-described nomads, moving five times in seven years before recently deciding to make a move to North Carolina and lay down roots. The cleaning franchise owner with a strong background in entrepreneurship and Navy veteran turned HVAC service professional, respectively, wanted to open a new business. With a passion for pups, including their own senior dog, and a desire to serve the community, they decided to scoop the poop with DoodyCalls.

"We are so excited to be a part of the DoodyCalls family and the Authority Brands team as we lay our roots in a new community," said Terry Vanecek, co-owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Greater Wilmington. "We know that our joint business experience in home services and desire to explore our new surroundings will successfully power us through this new franchise opening."

Lifelong problem solvers, the Vaneceks look forward to solving the problem of dog waste pick-up for their new neighbors while bringing them the additional benefit of more quality time with their pets and families. The couple plans to take part in charitable efforts in the community and expand their service team in 2022.

"Terry and Nicole are enthusiastic and passionate about serving their community, making them the perfect partners for DoodyCalls," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We know that their drive to serve and passion for pups will help them be successful in this new venture."

The Vaneceks' DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Ash, Atkinson, Barnesville, Beulaville, Bladenboro, Bolivia, Bolton, Brunswick, Burgaw, Calabash, Camp Lejeune, Carolina Beach, Castle Hayne, Cerro Gordo, Chadbourn, Chinquapin, Clarendon, Clarkton, Council, Currie, Delco, Elizabethtown, Evergreen, Fair Bluff, Fairmont, Hallsboro, Hampstead, Harrells, Holly Ridge, Hubert, Ivanhoe, Jacksonville, Kelly, Kure Beach, Lake Waccamaw, Leland, Longwood, Lumberton, Maple Hill, Maysville, Midway Park, Nakina, Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach, Orrum, Richlands, Riegelwood, Rocky Point, Rose Hill, Shallotte, Sneads Ferry, Southport, Stella, Sunset Beach, Supply, Swansboro, Tabor City, Tarawa Terrace, Teachey, Wallace, Whiteville, Willard, Wilmington, and Wrightsville.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

  • For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

  • For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Wilmington franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/greater-wilmington/. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/.

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey
Fish Consulting
815-630-9557 | sguffey@fish-consulting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doodycalls-pet-waste-removal-to-scoop-poop-in-the-greater-wilmington-area-301466594.html

SOURCE DoodyCalls

