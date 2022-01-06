U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,707.29
    +6.71 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,272.04
    -135.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,136.34
    +36.16 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.45
    +15.45 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    +1.32 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -36.70 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -1.01 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8180
    -0.3120 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,222.03
    -2,755.82 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.31
    +0.97 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Tyler

·3 min read

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Tyler, Texas. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

(PRNewsfoto/DoodyCalls)
(PRNewsfoto/DoodyCalls)

Six years ago, David Villa and his wife, Erika, were looking for something new: a new job, a new town, and a fresh start. Upon researching franchise opportunities, the Villa's packed up and moved from Fresno, CA to Tyler, TX to open their own franchise with The Cleaning Authority. After finding success, the couple recently decided to expand their franchise portfolio with The Cleaning Authority parent company Authority Brands and was immediately attracted to DoodyCalls. They realized they could offer their clientele both home and yard cleaning services and give them more time with their pets and families while expanding their business footprint: they could scoop the poop.

"We are so excited to be a part of the DoodyCalls team and expand our work with Authority Brands," said David Villa, owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Tyler. "Our team has years of experience in providing quality home services, and we look forward to having the ability to offer our customers' a full-service experience taking care of both homes and yards. We are looking forward to serving our community and giving people more valuable time with their pets."

Dog lovers with three pups of their own, David and his wife, Erika, plan to bring their cleaning offerings full circle with DoodyCalls while giving back to the community. Longtime supporters of the Tyler Autism Run in honor of their young son, the couple will incorporate giving back to the community in this way into their DoodyCalls franchise while keeping the community free of waste.

"In his work with The Cleaning Authority to date, David has proven he has a can-do attitude and business acumen that we are confident will help propel him to success with DoodyCalls in Tyler," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We are looking forward to expanding our Texas-shaped franchise footprint with David and his team."

The Villa's DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Tyler, Bullard, Whitehouse, Flint, Chandler, Lindale, and surrounding areas of East Texas

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

  • For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

  • For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the West Haven franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/tyler. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/.

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey
Fish Consulting
815-630-9557 | sguffey@fish-consulting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doodycalls-pet-waste-removal-to-scoop-poop-in-tyler-301455752.html

SOURCE DoodyCalls

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • KFC and Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken partnership: All of the details

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma discusses KFC and Beyond Meat's nationwide debut of plant-based fried chicken on January 10.

  • Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused its smaller rival of infringing six patents, including through technology that enables users to target specific levels of exertion, compete with other users, and record their own performance. Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is seeking triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Oil Gains as North American Freeze, OPEC+ Constraints Hit Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a seven-week high as supply constraints from OPEC+ to North America offset concerns about the impact of a Covid-19 outbreak in China.Futures in New York traded above $80 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since Nov. 17, before paring some gains. A deep freeze in Canada and the northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, boosting prices just as American stockpiles decline. Output from OPEC+ member Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field has been temporarily adjusted amid unres

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Lithium South Outlines 2022 Corporate Plan

    Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide its shareholders a comprehensive Corporate Plan for 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    The renowned investor's Berkshire Hathaway has billions of dollars invested in these two favorites.

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Coca-Cola upgraded as anticipation grows that multibillion-dollar IRS tax case will come to a close

    CFRA analysts upgraded Coca-Cola based on the strength of the company even in the face of a big court case

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • This Stock Is up 136% in 2021 and Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Management is considering an option that may unlock exponential value for this business and its stock.

  • U.S. oil trades above $80 a barrel as traders weigh Kazakhstan unrest, Libya outages

    Oil futures extend a strong start to 2022 on Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark joining Brent crude above $80 a barrel.

  • Private Equity Propels Top ESG Hires Into 7-Digit Pay League | Featuring Ian Povey-Hall, Acre

    Written by William Patrick Geor Louch and Alastair Marsh