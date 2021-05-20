U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,104.25
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,724.00
    -107.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,234.00
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.00
    -5.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.65
    -0.71 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.90
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    -0.14 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    +1.05 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4132
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9650
    -0.2040 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,909.59
    +2,852.40 (+7.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.97
    -86.50 (-7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.91
    +18.71 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

Dooly raises $80M more for its AI tools to help salespeople manage their busywork

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Salespeople have more tools than ever these days to help them with their work, whether they are tools to source new leads, keep those leads interested or informed about what's being sold, to track how the sales process is going, to manage those relationships once they are secured, or accounting tools to manage how and where sales are actually coming in. Today, a startup that's built a platform to help manage the data entry that powers all of that is announcing a swift round of funding to build on momentum and interest in its technology.

Dooly -- which has built a set of AI-based tools to automate the busywork that goes into updating data in sales software, specifically apps like Salesforce, in order to get the most out of that software -- has closed $80 million in funding. Sources tell us that the money values the Vancouver-based startup at over $300 million.

This is a "swift" round in that efforts to raise and close the funding happened quickly, and come not two months after the company had announced a Series A and seed round totaling $20 million. (In fact, we got wind of this round a couple of weeks ago, so arguably it was less than two months since the previous announcement.)

This latest Series B is being led by Spark Capital, with Greenspring, Tiger Global, Lachy Groom, boldstart ventures, BoxGroup and Addition also participating. Several of these are repeat investors.

Investor interest in the company is coming in part because of what Dooly is adding to the bigger mix of sales tools; and in part because of the traction it has already picked up for that.

While there are indeed a number of apps that salespeople can use these days, that has presented something of a predicament for many salespeople: tending to the data in each of these, updating records and helping them tick along, can be a very time-consuming task that takes people away from doing what they do best.

That predicament has perhaps been heightened in the last year, as organizations push for "digital transformation" -- investing in newer IT -- to better adapt to workforces that are not in the office all the time, and in many cases haven't been in an office together for a year and with some perhaps never to return again. That's in many cases translated to using a ton more software to manage those people, what they do, and how they engage with each other when in-person is not an option.

Dooly's proposition is that it uses AI tools like natural language processing to let people take notes on meetings and other work which it then intelligently can feed into other applications to let them work as they should.

Kris Hartvigsen, Dooly's CEO himself experienced these pain points firsthand as a top salesperson for a number of other companies and this served as his motivation for building Dooly.

"This was born out of pain," he said. "When I was in a previous role as a top sales performer, I was constantly in this mode that eroded my time. The headwinds now are for remote working, but not everyone is benefitting from this remote world as much as Zoom is. Some are finding it harder to hit their numbers so you want to spend more time, not less, speaking to customers."

He describes his business as "the table cloth that goes over the table that no one wants to sit at" and more seriously, "a clean overlay to systems" that is very aware of the challenges salespeople face on a practical, operational level. "We are always mindful of thinking of workflows that hinder users from peak value mode."

The the app, in his words, "plays nice" with a number of services both to ingest information -- these, for example, include tools like Gong that among other things monitor voice-based sales calls to provide real-time feedback and transcripts), as well as those that are used to record what is going on, like Salesforce. It also integrates with Slack and G-Suite and other popular apps.

Then, in addition to being able to use and populate relevant data easily across multiple apps, Dooly also provides some guidance, based on the data it is seeing, to give suggestions on closing deals.

This is music to many salespeople's ears, it seems. It now has some 500 businesses as customers, and says the list includes revenue teams at Asana, BigCommerce, Contentful, Figma, Intercom, Lessonly, and Procore, and more.

Up to now, the company has been growing organically, through word-of-mouth -- which is perhaps the best kind of sales pitch and success that any company can hope for. Ironically, now that it's model has been well proven out, it will quite possibly be using its own tools to expand its reach even more.

Dooly is building one of the most consequential enterprise companies of the next decade,” said Will Reed, a general partner at Spark Capital. “We are thrilled to support Dooly as it continues to power the most forward-thinking revenue teams, and believe it will ultimately define the connected workspace category via its relentless focus on customers and product-led growth." Reed is joining the board with this round.

  • Deutsche Bank sets targets for sustainable investments, women leaders

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German lender Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it would pump more than 200 billion euros ($244 billion) into so-called sustainable financing and investments by 2023, two years earlier than initially planned. Leading global lenders have been showcasing their commitment to sustainable investing, as pressure builds on banks to support the globally agreed transition to a low-carbon and more environmentally friendly economy. The bank last year committed to at least 200 billion in sustainable investments and financing by 2025, but Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Thursday that the bank had made significantly more progress than anticipated, reaching 71 billion euros by the end of March.

  • Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover

    Bitcoin regained some lost ground to trade near $40,000 on Thursday, a day after a brutal selloff on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world. The biggest and most popular cryptocurrency rose 9% to a touch below $40,000, after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Smaller rival ether was up 11% at $2,700 at 0829 GMT, after its 28% tumble.

  • ByteDance Founder Steps Down as CEO Ahead of Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming will cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable startup ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.Zhang will hand off the chief executive officer role at TikTok’s owner to human resources chief Rubo Liang, he announced in an internal memo posted online Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.Zhang, who will instead focus on longer-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s internet landscape.Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering in the U.S. or Hong Kong. It’s also orchestrating its next big act -- a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a $1.7 trillion Chinese arena.“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management, and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”Listen to the podcast: Foundering: The TikTok story Zhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago. The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility.In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp. finance chief Shouzi Chew to CEO of its U.S. business. Zhang said in the memo he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO this March. The two will work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”Read more: Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue ProjectionsZhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined AI recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China’s domestic market. The founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.Liang, an entrepreneur like Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance’s move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices. The low-profile executive and Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin’s Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a public speech in 2016. The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate -- in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $185 Billion Business Ahead of Mega IPOThe internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their turf.ByteDance -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s. Reuters first reported Zhang’s decision.“ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things.”(Updates with analysts’ comments from the seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's bitcoin value dives; Musk signals hold with ‘diamond hands’ tweet

    (Reuters) -The market value of Tesla Inc's bitcoin holdings have fallen by half to $1.26 billion, close to the electric car maker's purchase cost, as the cryptocurrency's value plunged following a crackdown by the Chinese government. Shares of Tesla Inc were 3% lower on Wednesday afternoon, down more than broader U.S. market indices. Chief Executive Elon Musk signaled that the company still is not selling, tweeting symbols for diamond hands https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1395027147161489412 to his 55.3 million followers.

  • State of Crypto: Meet Lael Brainard, the Fed’s CBDC Champion

    Last year, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard announced the Boston branch of the U.S. central bank was exploring a digital dollar. She’ll be speaking next week at Consensus.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling with Chart Resistance Ahead of Fed Minutes

    Annual wage growth ticked a fraction higher to 1.5% in the March quarter in Australia. PPI in New Zealand was up 1.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Canadian Consumer Prices Climb at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Consumer prices in Canada climbed at the fastest rate in a decade, outpacing estimates and potentially fueling concerns that the country -- much of which is still in lockdown -- is entering a period of persistent inflation.Annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in April, compared with 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That exceeded economist predictions of a 3.2% annual pace. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5% versus the 0.2% economists were expecting.The annual reading -- the highest since May 2011 -- may raise worries that price pressures could be stronger than predicted by the Bank of Canada, which has been cautioning against over-reacting to an inflation spike it expects will be only transitory. If inflation proves more durable, however, that could force the central bank to bring forward interest rate increases that investors aren’t anticipating until later next year.Core inflation -- often seen as a better measure of underlying price pressures -- rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in March. That’s the highest since 2012.Higher gasoline prices were the biggest upward contributer to annual inflation. They were up 62.5% in April compared with the same time last year, when prices plunged to an 11-year low in the early weeks of the pandemic, the report said. On a monthly basis, shelter prices were the biggest upward contributer due to higher building costs and strong demand for single family homes.The annual consumer price index reading is distorted because the year-ago period used as comparison coincided with broad demand and price declines at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon known as the base effect.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Until the Bank of Canada sees labor market slack largely closed, and consumer wage and inflation expectations show signs of breaking out of a lengthy drift lower, we think policy makers will move very carefully in the direction of a rate hike.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereA similar phenomenon also drove inflation higher in the U.S. last month to an annual 4.2% pace. Unlike in the U.S., inflation in Canada may be rising at a slower pace because much of the country was still in some form of a Covid-related shutdown last month, stunting demand for goods and services. Recent gains in the Canadian dollar also may have dampened inflation pressures.“Base effects and higher commodity prices have done most of the damage, similar to what was seen in the U.S. CPI release last week, although that also had a boost from the US economic reopening,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.Canada’s dollar fell after the report, trading 0.3% lower at C$1.2101 per U.S. dollar at 9:01 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on Canadian government five-year bonds were little changed at 0.95%.Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had predicted that inflation would rise to about 3% because of these base effects, but he also said he believes that underlying price pressures remain depressed because of continued slack in the economy. In its latest forecasts released last month, the central bank forecast inflation to average 2.9% in the second quarter before returning near its 2% target by the end of the year.“BoC members have already stated that they’d look through the short-term overshoot in inflation, meaning there is a high bar for CPI to clear before markets start to speculate on changing expectations of normalization,” Harvey said.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics box.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cisco Shares Slip on Profit Forecast Hurt by Component Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. shares fell after the company said its profitability is being squeezed by the cost of securing components needed to meet a surge in orders driven by a rebound in spending on computer networks.The biggest maker of gear that’s the backbone of the internet gave an optimistic revenue forecast helped by what it called the strongest demand in a decade. But its profit projection was below Wall Street estimates after the company chose to “endure short-term pain” to make sure it has enough chips to meet its order obligations, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said.Like many other companies, Cisco is feeling the pinch of a shortage of semiconductors available to meet rising demand as chunks of the world economy rebound from the worst of the pandemic-driven recession. Cisco is paying more per component and having to fork out fees to expedite shipments.“We had a couple of choices, we could say ‘no’ and our customers would suffer and we suffer over the next few years because we lose share to those who say ‘yes,’” Robbins said in an interview. “We’re feeling more momentum than we have in a long time and I didn’t feel like that was the right decision for the company. We decided to take it on the chin.”Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren said he expects those shortages will last until the end of 2020. Absent the constraints, Cisco’s revenue projections would have been higher.Cisco shares fell more than 5% in extended trading, after closing at $52.47. The stock had rallied more than 17% this year.Sales in the fiscal fourth quarter will rise 6% to 8% from a year earlier, the company said Wednesday in a statement. That indicates revenue of $12.9 billion to $13.1 billion, compared with an average analyst projection of $12.8 billion. Profit excluding certain items in the period will be 81 to 83 cents a share, shy of the average analyst estimate of 85 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The profitability squeeze overshadowed commentary and an earnings report from the company that provided strong evidence the economy is rebounding from the low point of 2020.Sales in the fiscal third quarter totaled $12.8 billion, an increase of 7% from a year earlier. Profit, minus certain items, was 83 cents a share, beating the average estimate by a penny.Under Robbins, Cisco is trying to recast itself as a provider of networking services and software. While revenue is increasing from those newer offerings, Cisco still gets the majority of sales from hardware. Software revenue grew 5%, security was up 13%, and infrastructure platforms - gear such as switches and routers - expanded 6% from a year earlier.Lead times, or the amount of time between placing an order and getting it filled, are on the rise for the semiconductor industry. Many companies are more willing to give chipmakers longer-term commitments and pay upfront.(Updates with comments from CEO in the fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, aiming to fend off ByteDance Ltd. and sustain its pandemic-era boom in gaming and cloud.China’s three largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online grocery and video. Tencent said Thursday it plans to invest a larger portion of its incremental profits this year in areas including cloud services, games and shortform video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in pledging to boost spending. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March, roughly in line with analyst estimates.The results affirmed the resilience of the world’s largest game publishing business as the pandemic recedes. Tencent has shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader Chinese tech selloff. But Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped Beijing’s antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets.“Tencent’s plan to increase investments in 2021 could dampen margins, and is likely undertaken in part to address increasing competition in areas like cloud computing, online games and short videos, where industry peers have been spending aggressively,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.Investors haven’t fully dismissed the potential fallout for Tencent’s online juggernaut. Rivals like ByteDance argue WeChat is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels. And Tencent’s fintech arm -- the closest analog to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in China -- is said to be the next in line for increased supervision.Executives have sought to assuage investor concerns, saying Tencent has always been cautious with fintech regulations and will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in startups. Compliance is the company’s “lifeline,” President Martin Lau reiterated to investors during Tencent’s annual general meeting on Thursday, according to one attendee.Shares of Naspers and its unit Prosus, Tencent’s largest shareholders, rose more than 3% after Tencent’s earnings.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honour of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.Online advertising revenue climbed 23%, helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“Possible cautious ad budget spending by apparel brands and online education providers plus uncertainty on broadcasting timing for certain variety shows and dramas could weigh on” ad revenue growth into the second quarter and second half, Citigroup analysts led by Alicia Yap wrote in a note last month.(Updates with details of increased investment throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Largest Peacetime Deficit Creates Rate-Hike Conundrum

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.As Bank of England officials consider how to unwind their emergency pandemic-era stimulus, markets have already made up their minds about what the first step will be. The conclusion could spell trouble for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.Investors are penciling in the BOE’s first 15-basis-point interest-rate hike for September 2022, reversing its last cut, just nine months after the central bank is scheduled to wrap up its latest round of buying, and too soon to have allowed for any significant balance-sheet reduction.That would have major consequences for Sunak, who has run up the U.K.’s biggest-ever peacetime deficit to fund crisis aid, and relied on BOE stimulus to keep borrowing costs under control.The BOE slashed rates to 0.1% and more than doubled its asset-purchase target to 895 billion pounds ($1.26 trillion) during the crisis. Now, officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey are discussing whether their previous guidance -- that they’d hold onto to those bonds until interest rates hit 1.5% -- is still suitable.“The world has changed hugely” since the BOE last reviewed its stance on tightening, Bailey said following the central bank’s May decision. “It’s appropriate to review that again.”While the review is yet to be completed, Bailey himself last year suggested he was open to a major shift, and was prepared to reduce the institution’s balance sheet before raising interest rates.Aaron Rock, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments, is holding to the view that rate hikes will precede any reduction of the balance sheet. He expects the BOE to halve the policy rate at which balance sheet reduction will be considered to around 0.75%, a level currently anticipated to be reached only in the second half of 2024.Flexible OptionHowever, Rock flagged a risk the review may decide on a more flexible option, allowing the balance sheet to be reduced “starting next year at the same time they are hiking policy rates from 0.1%.”The BOE’s holdings of bonds are financed at its key interest rate, and the massive expansion of quantitative easing since the pandemic began has left the nation twice as sensitive to a one-point move, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.Even a small increase would immediately filter through to debt-servicing costs, with the buying having shortened the median maturity of public debt to less than two years, from more than seven before the financial crisis, according to the OBR.“I still believe that hikes are a long way off,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. He doesn’t expect the central bank to ever reduce its balance sheet, despite this being its intention a decade ago.“Now that we have even more debt, which makes the economy even more sensitive to higher rates, then I’d be surprised if the U.K. or global economic backdrop is such that quantitative tightening would be deemed necessary,” Riddell said.That’s not the view of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which expects balance-sheet reduction to push the first rate hike out as far as 2025.“We expect the Monetary Policy Committee to reverse the previous exit sequencing and adopt a ‘last in, first out’ approach for the process of monetary tightening,” wrote Goldman Sachs economists including Jari Stehn.The Treasury was happy to reap the rewards from QE, so “when the bank begins to tighten policy, it should be prepared to live with the consequences,” Nick Macpherson, former Permanent Secretary at the Treasury, said in a video seminar on Tuesday.(Adds former official’s comment in fina paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Lower As Traders Dump Riskier Assets

    USD/CAD is trying to settle above the resistance at 1.2100.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia FX bears return as virus thwarts economic rebound: Reuters poll

    Investors turned short on several Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as surging coronavirus cases and deaths across the region forced countries into fresh lockdowns and threatened their recovery from last year's economic slump. Most notably, investors turned bearish on the currencies of South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, and trimmed their long bets on China's yuan and the Philippine peso, according to a fortnightly poll of 12 respondents. Taiwan and Singapore, hailed for their success in containing previous COVID-19 outbreaks, have recently seen a spike in cases, prompting social curbs and a race to ramp up vaccinations.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • As bitcoin and dogecoin plummet, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Why China crypto crackdown sparked a bitcoin crash — and could feed a backlash

    China's move to restrict crypto activity may have helped spark a broad selloff for digital assets. But the move, which appears aimed at bolstering the country's own digital yuan efforts, could backfire, says one analyst.

  • Hedge Funds Pitch Crypto Platform, Japanese Lasers, Steel Producers and More

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese steel producers, a cryptocurrency platform, Japanese lasers and parking lots and a Vietnamese jeweler were among bets pitched by Asia hedge funds at the Sohn Investment conference in Hong Kong.Keita Arisawa, founder and chief investment officer of Seiga Asset Management is bullish on Tokyo-listed QD Laser Inc. Marshall Wace Asia Chief Executive Officer Amit Rajpal is backing digital broker Monex Group Inc. Rajesh Sachdeva, founding partner of Flowering Tree Investment Management, is betting on Vietnam’s Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC, while Oasis Capital Management called for a merger of two of China’s biggest steel makers.Here’s a selection on notable calls on Thursday from the event in support of the Karen Leung Foundation:Japanese EyewearArisawa at Seiga is bullish on QD Laser, a spinoff from Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. It boasts 87 patents with just 50 staff, using lasers for electronics and eyewear. Arisawa says the company’s two most exciting products include its quantum dot laser technology, which could transform how chips are manufactured, and its eyewear product that can help the vision-impaired see by directly projecting digitized information onto the retina. He estimates as many as 32 million people in the U.S., Europe and Japan have low vision, meaning loss of sight that can’t be corrected with glasses or surgery.QD Laser has soared about 380% since its trading debut in February.Blockchain RevolutionMarshall Wace’s Rajpal is bullish on Monex Group, owner of Coincheck, one of the largest crypto trading platforms in Japan. Future areas of investments include a non-fungible tokens platform, activist asset management and blockchain investment. He believes the stock’s fair value is 1,700 yen, up from its current price of 763 yen.The pick is to capitalize on the theme that blockchain, decentralized finance and crypto can potentially redefine finance, including money, payments and investable asset classes. The total addressable market will expand from crypto trading to remittances, supply chains, payments and eventually becoming a round-the-clock market with instant clearing across all capital markets. Part of that expansion will be driven by third-generation blockchain, he said.Even with the recent sell off in Bitcoin and other digital currencies, Monex is still up 98% this year in Tokyo.Vietnam JewelrySachdeva at Flowering Tree is betting on Phu Nhuan Jewelry. He estimates that between 60% to 70% of Vietnam’s jewelry purchases are “unorganized” through individual stores rather than chains, but the trend is flipping. Phu Nhuan has 30%-40% of the “organized” market share, Sachdeva says. The stock is up 23% this year, and while it’s at 2018 levels, earnings have grown 50% since then.Jewelry sales tend to pick up after countries surpass $2,000 in per capita gross domestic product, he said, adding that Vietnam is at about $2,500. He predicts a double-digit growth rate in sales over the next few years.China SteelSeth Fischer, founder and chief investment officer at Oasis Management, is long on Bengang Group convertible bonds. His thesis is based on long-term trends and a potential acquisition of the company. China wants to cut pollution from steel manufacturing to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. He foresees consolidation in the industry and expects China’s demand for steel will soon outgrow its supply. He estimates that a 1% drop in steel production could lead to 5% to 8% increase in prices.Fischer expects and supports a merger between Bengang and rival Angang Steel Co. Bengang recently disclosed that its parent received interest in its stake from Angang. While discussions between the two first emerged in 2005, those talks could come to fruition now that the Liaoning government said it would push for steel consolidation in the province.Japan ParkingAnand Madduri, founder and chief investing officer at ApaH Capital Management, highlighted Park24 Co. People need to find a parking space when they buy a car in Japan. The company has secured about 750,000 spots in 20,000 locations, as many as four times its largest competitor.Parking lots in Japan contribute to 50% of revenue and operating profit. Car sharing accounts for 27% of its business, but 40% of profit.The company could use its significant cash pile to buy the lots operated by mom and pop firms who faced significant hardship during the pandemic. Those parking lots also aid its ride-sharing business. Park24 has spent heavily to go after corporate Japan customers, which are trying to cut their fixed costs.Madduri likens Park24 to a convertible bond: The parking business is the bond floor, while the newer, more profitable car sharing business is like a warrant. He sees a potential 50%-plus upside to the stock, which has jumped 28% this year.Sea Ltd.Rashmi Kwatra, founder of Sixteenth Street Capital, is bullish on Sea Ltd. Hardly a hidden gem, Southeast Asia’s most valuable company could triple its shares with expansion in e-commerce, fintech and gaming, she says. Sea Money could grow 17 times in the next five years and its franchises are undervalued with gaming tailwinds here to stay, she said. The recent share price retreat -- down 19% from its February peak -- is a great buying opportunity.SPAC BetsManoj Jain, co-chief investment officer of Maso Capital, is a big advocate for SPACs, or blank-check investment vehicles. His main point is that there’s something for everyone in SPACs. There are different payout profiles for different types of investors. He added that it’s incumbent on sophisticated exchanges to consider listing these special purpose acquisition companies. Asia boasts ample capital and companies willing to go public via this route, he said.China Golf WearMichelle Leung of Xingtai Capital is backing Biem.L.Fdlkk Garment Co., a China golf-wear brand. It’s an example of how Chinese companies are taking advantage of the demand for highly tailored, high-end products from young, wealthy consumers. The Shenzhen-listed company has seen its shares climb 28% this year. Leung said the stock could at least double in three years, adding there’s an upside of up to 250%.She’s predicting revenue to double in the next three years as it plans to open 300 new stores a year, adding to the 900 it already has in high-end malls and heavy-traffic locations like airports.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Big Role in Treasury Market to Last Long After Taper Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Treasury investors fretting about when the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond purchases may be missing the bigger picture: Its more than $5 trillion stockpile will make it a major force for years to come.The prospect of a pullback in buying edged a little nearer Wednesday when minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed that a number of officials were willing to discuss it if the economy keeps improving. Yields rose on the news.But bond bulls say the Fed’s virtually inextricable presence in the world’s largest bond market means it will provide crucial support long after any price blips come and go when it brings the buying spree to a close.The central bank’s Treasury holdings have doubled since March 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total outstanding, a bigger share than it held even after the 2008 credit crisis. It’s a result of aggressive moves to keep the market functioning and hold down rates on everything from mortgages and car loans to corporate and municipal bonds.“The Fed will have a big hand in fixed-income markets for as far as the eye can see,” said Matt Nest, portfolio manager and global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors.The stake is so large that even once the Fed’s purchases wind down, it is expected to keep its holdings steady by buying new Treasuries whenever old ones mature, reducing the amount that would need to be sold to the public. That’s given some investors confidence that rates won’t rise too quickly -- or by too much -- even as yields head back toward the approximately 14-month high hit in March amid fears the economy is at risk of overheating.“The Fed is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon with regard to the Treasury market,” said Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, which predicts the Fed will begin tapering its purchases in January 2022 and end them around November.But he expects the central bank to keep its stake steady through the next four years. “The Fed is going to comfortably hold between 20% to 25% of the Treasury market, remaining the largest holder of Treasuries, until about 2025,” he said.That backdrop, combined with the prospect the government’s debt managers will cut note and bond auctions later this year as the economy rebounds, is helping to keep yields low despite the sharp pickup in growth and rising consumer prices. The Treasury’s net private borrowing of notes and bonds will fall next year to $1.99 trillion, from $2.75 trillion this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The central bank’s holdings of Treasuries have been growing by $80 billion a month, and it’s also adding $40 billion in mortgage debt to its balance sheet. That’s left it on course to buy a total of $960 billion of Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market this year after snapping up $2.18 trillion last year. Strategists at JPMorgan predict the Fed will buy $390 billion more in 2022 before wrapping up its purchases.The minutes of the FOMC meeting reported that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”The prospect of a such a slowdown has sown some consternation. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the day’s high after the minutes, reaching 1.69% as traders boosted bets on the outlook for Fed rate hikes.But the yield is still just a little more than half the average of the past two decades, and some analysts are confident that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will take a cautious approach to winding down quantitative easing.“The Powell Fed is skittish about touching any aspect of its balance sheet, which is why it’ll be slow to slow asset purchases and will never sell securities outright on the back end of QE,” said former Fed official and Mellon chief economist Vincent Reinhart.Peter Yi, head of taxable credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management, thinks there’s limited upside to long-term Treasury yields. He expects the 10-year yield to swing between 1.25% and 1.75% through the rest of 2021 and has been buying when yields back up. Percolating inflation, with U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009, will prove temporary, he added.“The Fed has tools in their toolkit that they are going to use if they absolutely need to do it to prevent 10-year yields from jumping dramatically and in a disorderly way,” Yi said.The last time the Fed began to pull back from asset purchases was from January through October 2014, when it unwound the quantitative easing measures ushered in after the 2008 credit crisis. While Treasury yields rose in 2013 in anticipation of that, the effects were muted, with yields falling in 2014.The Fed was in no rush to unload its bond holdings, however, and kept rolling them into new securities when they matured. In October 2017, the bank began to whittle down its portfolio, only to stop abruptly in September 2019 when it caused mayhem in the overnight lending market.Dan Krieter, a strategist in BMO Capital Markets’ fixed-income strategy group, doesn’t see the Fed shrinking its balance sheet for years.“It’s becoming harder and harder for the Fed to ever extricate itself from the financial system,” Krieter said. “At least for the next five or so years, the Fed isn’t even going to hint at the idea of reducing its balance sheet.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Risk-Off: Sour Sentiment on Wall Street May Have Added to Bitcoin’s Plunge

    Stocks drop on lingering inflation scare. Bitcoin fails to draw hedging bids.