Doomsayers think the US dollar is under threat. They're wrong.

Russia and China have spearheaded the de-dollarization movement over the past year. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Doomsayers have warned that the US dollar is under threat.

They think that the greenback's share of international reserves will dwindle as countries turn to alternatives like the Chinese yuan.

Here's why they're probably wrong about the de-dollarization movement.

A growing number of doomsayers think that the US Dollar is under threat from rival currencies.

That includes top economists Mohamed El-Erian and Paul Grunewald, both of whom have warned about the greenback's longer-term health in recent weeks, as well as Tesla CEO Elon Musk (who, based on his previous takes on currencies, might be better off sticking to tech).

Their hypothesis tends to be that de-dollarization – a movement to unseat the buck that's been spearheaded by China, Russia, and several other countries – will chip away at the dollar's dominance of global trade.

Right now, the greenback is a huge source of economic power for the US – allowing, for example, Washington to quickly freeze half of Russia's foreign reserves immediately after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The good news is that while it's easy to cast doubt over the dollar's future, there's little-to-no chance that it's actually in any danger of being supplanted by the Chinese yuan, or any other currency.

While the greenback's dominance has slipped slightly since the turn of the century, it still makes up a massive 60% of all foreign reserves, according to the International Monetary Fund.

It's also still used to settle a lion's share of trade contracts, including most trades of commodities like crude oil and natural gas, because countries depend on the US stepping in to pay its debts and maintain a stable economy.

Compare that to a rival like the yuan – which is tightly managed by Beijing, makes up just 3% of international reserves, and is tethered to a sputtering economy that's suffering from deflation.

There was also a forty-year gap between the US becoming the world's largest economy in the 1870s and the dollar overtaking the British pound's share of international reserves in 1913, according to the European Central Bank.

That suggests that even in the case of a US economic catastrophe, it'd take decades for the dollar's dominance to slip away.

In recent weeks, both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have shrugged off de-dollarization as a fad, with the former bank labeling the movement as "lots of talk, not a lot of action".

And their view is shared by top economist and New York Times op-ed writer Paul Krugman, who said earlier this week that any fears about the dollar's dominance were "much ado about nothing".

He'll probably be proven right – with Musk and other doomsayers' predictions of a dollar fall from grace unlikely to come to fruition anytime soon.

Read the original article on Business Insider