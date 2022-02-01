U.S. markets closed

Door Closer Market Size to Grow by USD 197.28 million | Market Research Insights Highlight Growth in the Commercial Real Estate Market as Key Driver | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Door Closer Market by Product (Manual door closer and Automatic door closer), End-user (Commercial and industrial and Residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the door closer market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 197.28 mn.

Attractive Opportunities in Door Closer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The door closer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG

  • Allegion Plc

  • ASSA ABLOY AB

  • Cal-Royal Products Inc.

  • dormakaba International Holding AG

  • GEZE GmbH

  • ISEO Serrature Spa

  • Ryobi Ltd.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • Tell Manufacturing Inc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in door closer market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 58% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The door closer market share growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The door closer market share growth by the manual door closer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Automatic door closers cost more than manual variants owing to their complexity and features. Doors with manual door closers do not have many parts. Hence, lubrication of the sliding parts should be maintained for ease of use and maintenance. Such benefits are factors that are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The door closer market is primarily driven by the growth in the commercial real estate market. Door closers are deployed in commercial spaces such as retail outlets, restaurants, airports, and commercial office buildings. The growth of commercial real estate investments has been driven by technological advances, societal factors, lifestyle, and consumption patterns. However, competition among vendors is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the door closer market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Wellness Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Public Transportation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Door Closer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 197.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.70

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG, Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, Cal-Royal Products Inc., dormakaba International Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, ISEO Serrature Spa, Ryobi Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Tell Manufacturing Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/door-closer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-197-28-million--market-research-insights-highlight-growth-in-the-commercial-real-estate-market-as-key-driver--technavio-301470762.html

SOURCE Technavio

