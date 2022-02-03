DoorDash, Shake Shack launch chicken sandwich dating site

This Valentine's Day, single chicken sandwich lovers have an added incentive to make a love connection — or at least just score a free chicken sandwich.

On Thursday, DoorDash (DASH) unveiled LetsEatCute.com, a new limited-time, "spicy" dating site launched in partnership with Shake Shack (SHAK) to "help singles find their perfect match over their shared love" of the menu item, which is red hot in popularity.

Recently, Shake Shack upped its game in the ongoing chicken sandwich war by introducing the buffalo chicken sandwich.

"This February, Shake Shack wants all our single fans to find love in a hopeless place - online,” Shake Shack executive Jay Livingston said in a statement

DoorDash and Shake Shack Hook Up to Launch Limited-Time, Spicy Dating Site (Courtesy: DoorDash)

To score the free sandwich, single people across the U.S. can upload a selfie, share their personal spice level, then begin tapping on the flame icon to find a sandwich-loving better half, according to the release.

Once they find a match, the app will offer a unique promotional code for a free chicken sandwich from Shake Shack on DoorDash that they can share with their match.

To top that, customers have a chance to win a $5,000 DoorDash gift card by sharing a screenshot of their Eat Cute profile on Twitter, with the hashtags #EatCuteWithDoorDash and #Sweepstakes.

What are the major chicken sandwiches?

Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, DoorDash's CMO, hinted at more on from these two mega companies coming together.

“We’re continuing to build our relationship with Shake Shack by presenting a bit of levity with ‘Eat Cute’ this year, ideally sparking the start of something new for singles looking for love centered around their shared interest in delicious food," Amoo-Gottfried added.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.