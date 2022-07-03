U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0087 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1900
    -0.5380 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,271.34
    +8.69 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.38 (-1.73%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DASH
    Watchlist

Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance at the Collision Conference, Co-Founder and CTO Andy Fang explained what the company’s recent $3.5 billion acquisition of Finnish delivery company Wolt meant for them down the road.

"With the partnership with Wolt, I think we're going to be able to fast forward those ambitions," Fang said, adding: “People ask us, should I focus on growth or should I focus on profitability? What we always tell people is the best companies figure out how to do both,” Fang said (video above). “That’s been a really good focusing principle that’s really helped educate the teams and figure out how to think creatively.”

DoorDash was able to expand from four international markets to 27 overnight. The expansion comes as delivery startups, once pandemic darlings, see signs of a correction. While the firm saw its revenue increase by more than 200% between 2019 and 2020, the company’s stock is down 75% from its 52-week high, amid increased scrutiny about its ability to sustain its momentum.

Earlier this year, CEO Tony Xu announced it would dramatically slow hiring in an internal meeting, with an expected 10 to 15% growth in headcount this year.

Fang brushed off those growth concerns, citing the stickiness of its user base. In its most recent quarter, DoorDash posted revenue growth of 35%, though that rate was significantly slower than the same period last year, when net sales nearly tripled. The platform added the largest number of new customers since Q1 of 2021.

“We’re operating from a position of strength, even though the macro economy might be pretty volatile right now,” Fang said. “We don’t really want to lose focus and attention on what’s gotten us to this point.”

A delivery person for DoorDash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A delivery person for DoorDash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. success 'doesn't necessarily translate' to success outside the country

The Wolt deal marks a new chapter for DoorDash as it looks to rapidly expand beyond its core restaurant and food delivery service into new verticals while capturing additional international markets.

Earlier this year, the company launched a new 30-minute grocery delivery service, putting the platform in direct competition with Instacart and startup GoPuff. That followed the launch of convenience store deliveries at the height of the pandemic in 2020. In a recent earnings call, Xu said the two businesses combined represented a “$1 trillion opportunity globally.”

Fang said he planned to replicate that success internationally with attention to the “hyperlocal” nature of the delivery space.

“Our success in the U.S. doesn’t necessarily translate to success outside of the U.S.,” he said. “In these other countries, [we need to] figure out ways in which we can partner with merchants to figure out ways in which we can deliver anything in your city to you.”

Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 22, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 22, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Inflationary pressures and regulation are expected to be continued headwinds for DoorDash, even as it eyes expansion. Record high gas prices prompted the company to launch its Gas Rewards program this spring, offering delivery workers 10% cash back on their gas purchases.

Meanwhile, cities across the U.S. continue to craft sweeping legislation targeting third-party delivery apps, to protect workers. Just last month, the Seattle City Council passed legislation requiring companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats to pay workers a per-mile and per-minute to dramatically increase their pay, a first in the country.

“For us, it’s actually about really talking to government officials to get them to understand what the delivery workers are asking for,” Fang said. “On average, people dash less than three hours a week in the U.S. [We want] to figure out where we can meet where they are. And I think we want to make sure the local governments can understand what the benefits are.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Surging Fuel Costs Are Causing Demand Destruction, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- The global surge in the cost of fuel is starting to weigh on demand, according to the world’s biggest independent oil trader.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeConsumers are being hit by the ru

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • ETH Price Prediction: Bearish Sentiment to Test Support at $1,000

    Ethereum tests support and resistance levels in a choppy morning session. Failure to move through the morning high would retest support levels.

  • Airbus sells 292 A320 aircraft to four Chinese airlines in a blow to Boeing, as US-China tension tips balance in European maker's favour

    Airbus has secured a bulk order for 292 of its A320 single-aisle aircraft from four Chinese airlines, as deteriorating US-China relations tipped the balance for aviation sales in the European manufacturer's favour, dealing a blow to the American rival Boeing. China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines are the four carriers buying the aircraft, Xinhua News Agency said. Details of how the bulk order would be allocated, and the price paid for each aircraft, wer

  • JPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil prices could reach a “stratospheric” $380 a barrel if US and European penalties prompt Russia to inflict retaliatory crude-output cuts, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next

  • Algeria Says It’s Agreed Hike in Gas Prices With Three Partners

    (Bloomberg) -- Algeria said it reached a deal with three “partners” to increase prices of its natural gas exports, as Europe races to boost supplies from the North African country.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Lo

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals More Bitcoin (BTC) Downside

    The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index failed to breakout from its recent ranges, with a fall back to 11/100 delivering more near-term downside pressure.

  • Commodities Hit July Storm With Putin and Powell Stirring Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are careering into a second half that promises as much turmoil as the first, with the world facing an escalating energy crisis, copper plunging on Fed-fueled recession fears, and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a shock for Shell Plc.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims

  • IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb

    IBM is up while the tech industry totters

  • Australia forecasts record mining, energy export sales for 2023

    Australia's mining and energy export revenues are forecast to climb 3% to a record A$419 billion ($286 billion) in the year to June 2023, buoyed by surging coal and gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Monday. Sanctions on Russia for what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine have sent prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal to all-time highs, underpinning record revenue for Australia's second- and third-largest exports. "The outlook is for the prices of energy commodities to remain strong for longer than previously forecast, as Western nations look for alternatives to Russian energy supplies," the Department of Industry said in its resources and energy quarterly report.

  • Elon Musk risks losing his electric car crown as Tesla rivals accelerate

    Elon Musk was laughing. Tesla, the entrepreneur’s electric car maker, had just delivered its first ever back-to-back quarterly profits and the ebullient chief executive was delighting in telling Wall Street just how he’d pulled it off.

  • Whiting, Oasis rename merged oil company, predict harmony for $6B operation

    Two oil companies that will control the largest swath of the Williston basin in North Dakota formally closed their merger Friday and unveiled the $6 billion company’s new name. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum merged with Houston-based Oasis Petroleum, creating a new publicly traded oil and gas producer going by the name Chord Energy Corp. Chord’s shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq exchange Tuesday under the ticker symbol "CHRD." The companies say the name Chord was inspired by the musical term and reflects the belief that “complementary strengths create something more formidable than either independent entity.”

  • Micron Is Benefiting From These 2 Industry Trends

    It has been difficult historically to invest in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) thanks to the highly cyclical nature of the semiconductor sector. While the increase in memory demand -- thanks to trends like artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, 5G phones, and smart cars, to name a few -- is a significant driver, other less apparent shifts within the memory industry also contribute positively to the improving dynamics. Memory manufacturers like Micron and Samsung compete by introducing ever more powerful memory, primarily by increasing the bits per wafer.

  • How the crackdown on China's top influencers is shaking up the once-booming live-streaming e-commerce industry

    A week after Singles' Day last year, analysts asked Alibaba Group Holding chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong if he thought the company relied too heavily on its top live streamers to generate sales during the annual online shopping extravaganza. Zhang did not answer the question directly, but said Alibaba's Taobao Live platform treated all online influencers - big and small - fairly. Fast forward to today and Zhang's silence on the question speaks volumes. Diantao, the e-commerce giant's live-str

  • Invaders conduct mass searches in Chaplynka intelligence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 14:01 The Russian invaders are putting increasing pressure on local residents in temporarily occupied Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast. Now the invaders are conducting searches in private garages.

  • Chip shortage keeps driving up auto prices

    U.S. new-vehicle sales tumbled more than 21% in the second quarter as the global semiconductor shortage continued to cause production problems.

  • Chip shortage keeps driving up auto prices, cutting sales

    U.S. new vehicle sales tumbled more than 21% in the second quarter compared with a year ago as the global semiconductor shortage continued to cause production problems for the industry

  • Australia Sees Commodities Boom Lifting Exports to Fresh Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeAustralia’s minerals exports are set to reach unseen heights f