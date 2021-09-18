U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.33 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,454.25
    +972.38 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Protesting DoorDashers want CEO Tony Xu to ‘step up’, end ‘miserably underpaid’ work

Dani Romero
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Earlier this month, social media was set abuzz by DoorDash (DASH) drivers in California protesting outside the home of CEO Tony Xu, in an effort to push for more transparency around tips and higher wages.

Roughly 50 delivery app drivers, part of the advocacy groups We Drive Progress and Gig Workers Rising, traveled caravan style to the front of Xu’s house in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. 

The incident underscored the widening gap between wealthy Silicon Valley startup executives, and the working class contractors whose livelihoods have come to depend on the ubiquitous delivery apps. 

“He's got to step up. He's got to find a way to make us not miserably underpaid and show that he values the people involved in this operation that got him rich,” Rondu Gnatt, a Dasher and organizer with Gig Workers Rising, explained to Yahoo Finance in a recent interview.

The protest was prompted by a recent California Superior Court ruling that found the state’s Proposition 22 unconstitutional. Voters approved it last year after app-based companies spent hundreds of millions in an effort to avoid classifying drivers as full time workers.

The law made all workers, who get jobs on app-based companies like DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft, be classified as independent contractors rather than employees.

“Dasher concerns and feedback are always important to us, and we will continue to hear their voices and engage our community directly,” a DoorDash spokeswoman said in a statement — but added that the protesters “do not speak for the 91% of California Dashers who want to remain independent contractors or the millions of California voters who overwhelmingly supported Proposition 22.”

She added: “The reality is, the passage of Prop 22 has addressed in law many of the concerns raised today through its historic benefits and protections: workers earn 120% of their local minimum wage per active hour in addition to 100% of their tips, receive free PPE, and enjoy access to healthcare funds.”

'This is not a numbers game'

Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 22, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 22, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

However, COVID-19 and recent extreme weather have underscored the plight of gig workers who have been deemed as essential employees, providing services to more upscale consumers who have remained at home during the pandemic.

“This is not a number’s game,” Gnatt told Yahoo Finance. “You can't treat people like data points, we matter, the customers matter, the restaurants matter.”

Meanwhile, some drivers say they’ve had to manage the pressure of driving in unsafe conditions. More recently, videos swirled on social media of delivery drivers in New York City during Hurricane Ida as an example of some of the conditions drivers feel compelled to accept.

After DoorDash went public in December and app-based delivery demand exploded in the wake of COVID-19, it helped make Xu one of 2020’s most handsomely compensated corporate executives.

That’s gone down badly with gig workers, who have demanded the platform show them their tips before they agree to deliver an order. They’re also asking DoorDash to provide 120% of minimum wage, to stop unfair deactivations and provide free personal protective equipment, as well as adequate pay for car and equipment sanitizing.

DoorDash drivers say they want to get paid for the time they are active, for example, actively driving to pick up or drop off food orders rather than when they’re online waiting for gigs to come through.

“It should be depending on the time and distance, but they pre determined what you're going to get paid. So like any factors such as traffic, the restaurant not having the food ready on time, all this you're expected to take a loss,” Gnatt said.

In response, DoorDash defined its practices, and said that base pay is calculated based on estimated time, distance, and desirability of an order.

Meanwhile, Dashers can expect to earn a base pay between $2 to $10+, according to DoorDash’s website. But some drivers say they have gotten as low as $3 per hour.

“They call us contractors and they say, we have the choice. We only have the choice to say yes or no to an order,” Gnatt countered. “You want $3 or you want nothing.”

Workers have also demanded to know how much they will make in tips before accepting or declining an order.

At the same time, Dashers can keep 100% of their tips but the app only shows a guaranteed minimum amount and doesn’t show them how much the customer has tipped unless the driver accepts the order.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • 14 Times Queen Elizabeth Got Behind the Wheel

    While the Queen certainly has plenty of staff to drive her wherever she pleases, Elizabeth II has been known to get behind the wheel herself. Like any mother, she's even chauffeured her children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, as well as her husband, Prince Philip. The monarch has also created her own driving uniform of sorts, as she's rarely spotted in her Land Rover without a printed silk headscarf or colorful hat, paired with the occasional large sunglasses.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. Serving as a non-executive director, Orkun Kilic is […]

  • Why Starbucks baristas are ‘asking for a seat at the table’ as union battle heats up

    Starbucks is the latest company to confront a pandemic-era reckoning with workers demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

  • With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in line

    As Beijing seeks to tighten its grip over Hong Kong, it has a new mandate for the city's powerful property tycoons: pour resources and influence into backing Beijing's interests, and help solve a potentially destabilising housing shortage. Chinese officials delivered the message in closed meetings this year amid broader efforts to bring the city to heel under a sweeping national security law and make it more "patriotic," according to three major developers and a Hong Kong government adviser familiar with the talks. "The rules of the game have changed," they were told, according to a source close to mainland officials, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Rebound Fizzles, What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day , the market rally is at a turning point. What should investors do now?

  • FDA panel votes for Pfizer's booster shot for high risk, ages 65+

    A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted Fridayto approve Pfizer/BioNTech's third dose for U.S. residents aged 65 and older, as well as high risk individuals.

  • Tencent bows to regulator, allows WeChat users access to rivals' links

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tencent Holdings's popular WeChat messaging app will start allowing users to access external links from Friday, days after regulators told the company and its rivals to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links. WeChat said on Friday that it will implement the changes in phases, starting with allowing users to access links in private, one-to-one chats once they upgraded to the latest version of WeChat, although it would continue to follow principles such as preventing excessive marketing. "At the same time, WeChat will also actively cooperate with other Internet platforms to implement this guidance and explore the technical possibilities of using WeChat services on other platforms, to achieve further interconnectivity."

  • Mirantis launches cloud-native data center-as-a-service software

    Mirantis has been around the block, starting way back as an OpenStack startup, but a few years ago the company began to embrace cloud-native development technologies like containers, microservices and Kubernetes. Today, it announced Mirantis Flow, a fully managed open source set of services designed to help companies manage a cloud-native data center environment, whether your infrastructure lives on-prem or in a public cloud. "We're about delivering to customers an open source-based cloud-to-cloud experience in the data center, on the edge, and interoperable with public clouds," Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder at Mirantis explained.

  • What is Arbitrum ?

    Any application running on Ethereum is implemented via smart contracts – specialised computer programs.

  • Clubhouse is developing a new way to invite friends to chat called 'Wave'

    Clubhouse is working on 'Wave' feature to invite friends to chat, Jane Manchun Wong has discovered.

  • Android 11's auto-reset permissions feature is coming to older versions of the OS

    Starting in December 2021, Google will begin rolling out that functionality to all devices running Android 6 (Marshmallow) and above.

  • Microsoft Office 2021 will be available on October 5th

    Microsoft will release Office 2021, the next consumer version of its productivity suite, on October 5th. Much like Office 2019 before it, Office 2021 is a one-time purchase that will be available on both Windows and macOS. It’s for people who don’t want to subscribe to the company’s Microsoft 365 subscription.

  • No Return-to-Office Date? Remote Productivity Software Market Set for Growth

    Global collaboration software spending reached $22.6 billion in 2020, according to an IDC report, an increase of 32.9% since 2019. As the Delta variant continues to spread, companies are delaying their return-to-office plans, driving online teamwork market growth. September should have been the month when remote workers finally returned to the “old normal,” but many companies have changed their plans in light of the recent Covid surge. Tech giants such as Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Google (NASDAQ: G

  • Elektron's Model:Cycles and Model:Samples grooveboxes are on sale for $249 each

    You can save $50 if you pick up one of the sequencers now.

  • Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

    The design language of the trio was inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts.

  • Confluent CEO Jay Kreps is coming to TC Sessions: SaaS for a fireside chat

    As companies process ever-increasing amounts of data, moving it in real time is a huge challenge for organizations. Confluent is a streaming data platform built on top of the open source Apache Kafka project that's been designed to process massive numbers of events. To discuss this, and more, Confluent CEO and co-founder Jay Kreps will be joining us at TC Sessions: SaaS on Oct 27th for a fireside chat.

  • Defy Partners leads $3M round into sales intelligence platform Aircover

    Aircover raised $3 million in seed funding to continue developing its real-time sales intelligence platform. Defy Partners led the round with participation from Firebolt Ventures, Flex Capital, Ridge Ventures and a group of angel investors. The company, headquartered in the Bay Area, aims to give sales teams insights relevant to closing the sale as they are meeting with customers.

  • OpenSea Announces Release of NFT Marketplace App

    OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on the planet has unveiled a new app for buying and selling digital collectibles.

  • Facebook hands over VR painting and animation app Quill to its creator

    The app has been rebranded and the original version will leave the Oculus Store next month.

  • Apple, Google delete Navalny app as Russians go to polls

    Apple and Google have deleted jailed Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their app stores, per Reuters.Why it matters: The tech companies removed the opposition-led Smart Voting app on the same day Russians head to the polls to elect a new parliament amid the largest crackdown of Kremlin critics in years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe app, created by Navalny's allies, was designed to rally su