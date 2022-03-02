U.S. markets closed

Doorcounts™ Selects alwaysAI® as Its Computer Vision Partner for Real-Time Retail Analytics

alwaysAI
·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doorcounts™, an Oregon-based SaaS company, and computer vision platform leader, alwaysAI®, announced a strategic partnership to provide ground-breaking computer vision analytics for brick and mortar retailers across a wide array of industries including home furnishing, mattress, footwear, quick-service restaurants, and more.

“This partnership enables Doorcounts™ to bring cutting-edge technology to market faster,” says Jerry Murphey, managing partner of Floorboard, LLC and the President of Doorcounts™. “An immediate benefit our current customers will get with alwaysAI® is the automatic exclusion of non-buying opportunities, better accuracy of their customers’ time in-store, and all of the business intelligence these key metrics and many others provide.”

“The alwaysAI® platform provides the power and flexibility needed to facilitate the transformation retailers everywhere are searching for.”

alwaysAI® will work with Doorcounts™ to improve the accuracy of cameras for their nearly 1,000 existing customer locations across the globe. In addition, retailers will benefit from Doorcounts™ advanced sales analytics and customer engagement tools at every step of their buyer's journey.

“Retail innovators are using AI to create an optimized digital presence, remain competitive, and to create a seamless in-store experience to gain a strategic advantage over their competition, raise profits, and improve operations.” Says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI®.

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We make computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happen.

About Floorboard, LLC. (doorcounts.com)

Doorcounts™ enable businesses to turn essential information into meaningful action that has the potential to dramatically improve results across your entire operation. When businesses can see their traffic data: Their sales teams close more, their stores run more efficiently, and their marketing keeps customers coming back for decades.

Doorcounts™ was founded in 2012 and continues to seek innovative ways to help businesses everywhere connect to their customers and make more sales with better data. Their current customers include Ashley Furniture, La-Z-Boy, Value City Furniture, Miskelly, Airport Home Appliance, Metro Mattress, and The Good Feet Store.

Contact Information:
Liz Oz
liz.oz@alwaysai.co


