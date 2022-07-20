DoorDash couriers will need to scan a customer’s ID before delivering alcohol

DoorDash is rolling out a new requirement for alcohol deliveries across the US. The delivery person will need to scan a customer's ID with the DoorDash app to make sure the buyer is of legal drinking age. They'll also check for signs of intoxication before handing over the booze (couriers are not allowed to deliver alcohol to someone who is visibly intoxicated).

The identity verification measure builds on DoorDash's existing alcohol delivery rules. You'll still need to scan your ID into the app before you can complete an order for hooch. Until now, customers only had to show their ID to the delivery person. DoorDash's goal with the scanning requirement is to make it harder for users aged under 21 to receive alcohol. DoorDash delivers alcohol in 23 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia.

DoorDash ID scan

The company tested the dual ID verification measure in several cities. It said the feature made it easier for couriers to verify the user's identity and age before giving them the order. When it comes to ensuring ID details remain secure, DoorDash says it has "implemented administrative, organizational, technical and physical security controls that are designed to safeguard personal information." According to the privacy policy, it will permanently delete biometric information that's no longer needed.

“At DoorDash, safety is a top priority and our goal is to deliver alcohol in the safest and most responsible way possible,” DoorDash’s general manager of alcohol Erik Ragotte said in a statement. “With today’s announcement of two-step or dual ID verification, we’re setting a new industry standard for responsible alcohol delivery. The new safety measures will help ensure alcohol is delivered to people over the age of 21. We will continue to innovate and find even more ways to promote responsible alcohol delivery.”